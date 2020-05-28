By Sebastian Quiroz

05/28/2020 9:16 am

After all the controversy and the lousy reception of Justice League by the public and critics, the future of the DC Extended Universe ceased to be something long awaited by fans. Along with this, it was revealed that Ben Affleck would leave the role of Batman, and that Henry Cavill would move away from Superman for a while. Now, a couple of reports indicate that this actor could wear the cape one more time.

According to Deadline and The Wrap reports, Henry Cavill is in talks to play the Man of Steel once again. However, this would take place in the form of a cameo in other DCEU films, Because there are currently no plans for Man of Steel 2.

It has been mentioned that Cavill would reprise the role of Superman in Shazam 2, to be released on November 4, 2022; in Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson and scheduled for December 22, 2021. It could also be in Aquaman 2, slated to premiere on December 16, 2022.

However, watching a new Superman movie starring Henry Cavill is still a possibility. In 2019, the British actor revealed that he has not given up his role, this is what he commented:

“I have not given up the role. There is much I have to give for Superman. Lots of stories to make. There are many real and true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comics. That is important to me (…) The state is: we’ll see ”.

On related topics, rumors indicate that Ben Affleck could reprise his role as Batman. Likewise, Darkseid’s participation in the Justice League Snyder’s Cut has been confirmed.

Via: Deadline

