FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida, USA (AP) – Former launcher Roy Halladay had high levels of amphetamines in his body and performed risky stunts on his plane, when he lost control of it and suffered a fatal accident in Tampa Bay in 2017, according to a report issued Wednesday by authorities. .

Halladay’s blood amphetamine levels represented 10 times the recommended dose in therapy. His agency also had high levels of morphine and an antidepressant that could impede proper decision-making, notes the report by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

He adds that Halladay was making violent climbs and turns, sometimes descending just five feet from the water on November 7, 2017, when it crashed.

The maneuvers exerted loads that represented almost twice the force of gravity on the Icon A5 aircraft that Halladay had purchased just a month earlier. In his last maneuver, Halladay attempted a steep climb, but the speed slowed to about 135 kilometers (85 miles) per hour.

The propeller plane plummeted into the water.

The report indicates that Halladay, who was 40 years old, died of acute trauma and drowning. It does not mention a definitive cause of the accident, but it would be revealed soon.

About a week before the accident, the former Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies pilot had piloted the plane to pass under the iconic Tampa Bay Skyway Bridge.

“Flying the Icon A5 over water is like flying a fighter jet!” Halladay, eight times elected to the All-Star Game, said on social media.

The ace pitched a perfect game in 2010. That same year, he had a postseason hitless game.

He played in the Blue Jays from 1998 to 2009 and in the Phillies from 2009 to 2013. He had a record of 203-105 and an ERA of 3.38.

Last year, he was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Halladay had taken off from a lake near her home, about 15 minutes before the tragedy. A previous report noted that the aircraft was traveling about 170 kph (105 mph) and just 3.3 meters (11 feet) from the water, before the former player began the stunts.

The retired pitcher accumulated about 700 flight hours after obtaining his pilot’s license in 2013, the previous report indicated. He had flown 51 hours in an Icon A5, including 14 on the plane in which he died.

Launched in 2014, the A5 is an amphibious aircraft, used for recreational purposes and fitted with folding wings. The aircraft can be easily transported by trailer to a lake, and can take off from the surface of the lake.