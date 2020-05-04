It can’t be, one more. Today, May 1, the news was announced that Tavo Resorte has lost his life due to cardiac arrest. Much emphasis has been placed on the fact that his death is not related to COVID-19, but the reality is that it has been chosen not to perform any funeral service due to the current contingency.

If this news shocked and hurt your soul, it is thanks to the legacy that Tavo left to national rock. And it is that many of us made us jump like wild rampages more than 15 years ago when Resorte it was one of the most massive bands in the country …

How to forget the Republic of the Blind album that was acclaimed by national and international media as one of the best of the 90s, specifically 1997.

Our deepest condolences and our condolences for the sensitive loss of Tavo Resorte, receive family and friends a hug from the Circo Volador family. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/gwKQSWjqFq – Flying Circus (@circovolador) May 1, 2020

It is impossible not to regret this news. You will already remember his famous “cha cha cha chaaa” from “Here is not where”, which is one of the oldest songs of Spring but that every time it sounds live, it is an ode to the wild, even without the original lineup of the band.

Tavo was also part of Los Concorde for some time, but his golden era, without a doubt, was when he and Juan were the owners of rock in Mexico with a band that transcends despite the time and the arrival of more rock groups in the country. Simply, They are a reference that we are sure, serves as a guideline for many of those bands.

The unfortunate death of Tavo is not a goodbye for most of his fans, but a see you soon … because we know that someday, we will hear each other again. Rest in peace a great musician.

See on YouTube

