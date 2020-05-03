US authorities believe China hid the magnitude of the coronavirus outbreak – and how contagious the disease was – in order to hoard the necessary medical supplies to cope with it, according to intelligence documents.

Chinese officials “intentionally concealed the severity” of the pandemic from the world in the first days of January, according to a four-page report by the Department of Homeland Security dated May 1 and obtained by The Associated Press. The announcement was made after the government of President Donald Trump has intensified its criticism of China, including Sunday’s statements by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in which he blames Beijing for the spread of the disease and demands that hold you accountable.

For their part, Washington’s detractors claim that the government’s response to the virus was inadequate and slow. Trump’s political opponents have accused the president and his government of lashing out at China, a geopolitical but crucial US trading partner, in an attempt to deflect criticism directed at the White House.

The analysis – which is not secret, but considered “only for official use” – highlights that, while minimizing the severity of the coronavirus, China increased imports of medical equipment and reduced exports of it. The authorities of the Asian giant tried to cover up these actions by “denying that there were restrictions on exports and obfuscating and delaying the provision of information on their commercial transactions,” the analysis said.

The report also notes that Beijing did not inform the World Health Organization that coronavirus “was a contagious disease” for much of January, so that it could acquire medical equipment from abroad, and indicates that its imports of mouthguards and caps and surgical gloves increased markedly.

Such conclusions are based on the 95% probability that changes in China’s import and export activities were not within normal ranges, according to the report.

Trump has speculated that China could have unleashed the coronavirus due to some kind of horrible “mistake.” The president’s intelligence agencies say they continue to analyze a notion raised by Trump and his allies that the pandemic may have been the result of an accident in a Chinese laboratory.

In an interview on Sunday with ABC’s “This Week”, Pompeo said he had no reason to believe that the virus was deliberately spread. However, he added, “Remember that China has a history of infecting the world, and they have a history of operating laboratories that operate below adequate standards.”

Associated Press journalist Matthew Lee contributed to this report.