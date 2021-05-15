REPORT: Brooklyn Nets lose another of their stars through injury

The great team of Brooklyn nets lose another of their stars due to injury, this time it is the sniper of the NBA, Joe harris.

Just when Brooklyn nets they finally seemed to have a clean bill of health for their bigwigs, they lose another. The sniper is expected Joe harris miss the last two games of the regular season.

The Nets forward is dealing with a left glute strain that is causing him discomfort, according to ESPN source Malika Andrews. The good news is that the injury doesn’t appear to be severe enough to keep him out of the LA playoffs. NBA.

Steve Nash said Harris had imaging done that revealed the strain. Harris will be out through this weekend, but Nash said the expectation is that he will be ready for the playoffs. https://t.co/kk9JDMH1A8 – Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 15, 2021

Joe harris is an absolutely vital part of the roster of the Brooklyn nets. He is averaging 14.1 points per game along with 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

But his true value is in his long distance shots. Harris leads the NBA in 3-point percentage, hitting an absurd 47.5% of his shots from deep this season of the NBA with a decent volume of 6.4 attempts per game.

His threat from the outside is the perfect complement to the Los Angeles’ All-Star scoring trio. Brooklyn nets, who act as offensive monsters that dominate the ball.