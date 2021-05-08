Report an error that blocks the Edge browser when playing YouTube videos | Technology

If you’ve had trouble playing YouTube videos on your Edge browser, you’re not alone.

Chromium-based Microsoft Edge has become one of the best browsers on the market and you can already find it natively with the latest updates to the Windows 10 operating system.

This success is causing Microsoft to release different updates for a browser that does not stop receiving news, such as the latest feature to better manage drop-down menus.

But of course, by becoming a popular browser, errors also reach a greater number of people, denouncing the situation in places like Reddit. The last problem is related where the Edge browser freezes completely when watching YouTube videos in full screen.

In one of the Reddit threads this problem is detailed, which has already been detected for about 15 days. However, a Microsoft engineer originally invited users to disable hardware acceleration as a workaround, something that doesn’t seem to be helping.

This same engineer, a few hours ago, reported that there are different issues that are being investigated around these browser blocks with YouTube, and they are currently collecting data from affected users to find out what it may be about.

The error happens when the user, in the latest version of the Edge browser, plays a Youtube video in full screen, freezing the browser and causing the relevant crash. If this happens, the way to get out of there is simply by accessing the browser’s task manager and ending the task that is consuming the most resources.

We will still have to wait a few days for an update to be released so that we can see our YouTube videos in full screen without them being blocked in the latest version of the Edge browser, although it is not a problem that is affecting all users.