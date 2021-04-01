Replicant, essential if you liked NieR Automata

Before talking about NieR: Replicant It seems incredible that more than four years have passed since the launch of NieR: Automata, one of the best games of 2017, and that for many people was the first contact with 2B, 9S and A2, three automata that had their origin in the Drakengard saga, Four years later it continues to attract new users, and in any At the moment you can find broadcasts on Twitch dedicated to this title. In addition, a few months after its launch, the studio began working on NieR: Automata 2, its long-awaited sequel.

Although there is still no scheduled date for the sequel, in between it will arrive, in a few weeks and several platforms, NieR: Replicant, a title that passed without pain or glory when it hit the market in 2010 and that many of the Automata players do not even know, surprisingly, this first installment of the Drakengard spin-off. in which we can know the background of the history of Automata.

It is true, yes, that the launch of NieR: Replicant was somewhat confusing, since it was divided into two versions: the main game for PS3, called Replicant, and Gestalt for Xbox 360, which had a different protagonist, which Square Enix hoped would be more attractive to Western audiences, something that ultimately did not happen, making a title that could have interested the public a lot, like its successor, would have been a great success .

Fortunately, the developer and distributor seem to be aware of this and, consequently, they have reissued NieR: Replicant in a version that goes by the name of NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… and that, to unify, it adopts the part of the story that was told in the PS3 version, discarding what was narrated in Gesalt, which, as I have indicated before, passed without pain or glory through the market.

In this reissue, it will go on sale next April 23 on Steam, PS4 and Xbox One, people who have already played NieR: Automata will find the same atmosphere, between haunting and melancholic, and a visually very, very attractive world. However, we must also take into account that although it has been improved, NieR: Replicant is already 11 years old, and that it reproduces some of the problems that we already saw in its successor.

Those who can most enjoy this reissue are the people who have not yet played NieR: Automata, because in that case they can put it off a bit longer, play NieR: Replicant first and then Automata. In addition, this invites us to think that the next installment is still underway and that we can expect it in the medium term, which is undoubtedly excellent news.

With information from The Verge