Craque who made history with the Coxa Branca shirt told details of how he followed the match against Bangu who enshrined the national title

Despite the victorious passage that he accumulated in his career as an athlete wearing the Palmeiras, Cruzeiro and Fenerbahçe-TUR shirts, midfielder Alex never hid that he has a feeling of love and also gratitude for Coritiba, factors that credit him for being an important figure in the feeling of the fan .

And the midfielder who defended Coxa in the first pass between 1995 and 1997 and in the second in the years 2013 to 2014, where he ended his professional career, lived a different moment last Sunday (31) when watching the replay of the Championship decision on television 1985.

That’s because, as the ex-player himself confessed in posting on his social network, when he lived that day when Coritiba beat Bangu in penalties in the middle of Maracanã, he heard the match in full on the radio due to the financial conditions of his family at the time .

The revelation, moreover, came after the ex-player himself and now a commentator for ‘ESPN’ asked journalist Nadja Mauad, of ‘Rede Globo’, if she knew at what time a greater participation of commentators in the broadcasts began to occur.

I am! In 85 there was no TV in my house and it was late. I accompanied only with the Lombard Lombardi. I could see if the stories they told me corresponded with what I saw today.

