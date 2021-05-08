Repechage: Pachuca will increase the capacity of the Hidalgo Stadium for the match against Chivas

Los Tuzos del Pachuca will receive this Sunday, May 9, the visit of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara for the Repechage match of the Closing 2021, game for which the Hidalgo Stadium its maximum capacity will increase after receiving authorization from the corresponding authorities.

Through an official statement, the MX League reported that the gentleman may open its doors up to 40% for the meeting between the Tuzos and the Sacred Flock, which means a maximum of approximately 12 thousand fans.

“At the planning meeting were present: State Public Security, Police and Municipal Traffic, Civil Protection, representatives of private security, Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks of the State of Hidalgo, medical services, Hidalgo Stadium operations personnel, representatives of the Club Pachuca and the Commissioner of the LIGA BBVA MX.

Based on the authorization of the health authorities of the state of Hidalgo to open the doors of the Hidalgo Stadium and receive a maximum of 40% of the total capacity (approximately 12 thousand fans) “

Previously, the Hidalgo Stadium had a maximum capacity of 30% for the duels of the regular phase of the Clausura 2021 Tournament, but like clubs such as Atlas and León, it received authorization to increase its capacity in Liguilla.

