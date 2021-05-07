Repechage Liga MX: “Tuca” Ferretti seeks to expand its league brand with Tigres

The UANL Tigers will visit the Rojinegros del Atlas this Saturday, May 8, in the Jalisco Stadium, looking for his pass to the Liguilla del Clausura 2021 Tournament, in a duel that can mean increasing even more the tremendous streak of Ricardo “el Tuca” Ferretti.

To beat the Red and black and advance from the playoffs, the Tigers of “Tuca” Ferretti they would be reaching their League number 13 in a row, increasing the record for the string league they own.

It was in 2019 when the Monterrey team managed to tie the record that belonged to the Eagles of America, reaching 10 consecutive leagues; mark that the azulcremas achieved from the Clausura 2012 to the Apertura 2016.

Currently the record belongs to the UANL Tigres, with 12 Liguillas in a row, so Ricardo Ferretti could leave his mark at 13 in a row, which seems quite difficult to achieve in Mexican soccer.

It should be remembered that this will be the last Liguilla of Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti as technical director of the Tigres, so he will try to leave his name as high as possible in this Clausura 2021.

