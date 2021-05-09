Repechage Liga MX: The crosses of the Liguilla at the moment (LIVE)

The phase of Repechage has started with the match between the Rojinegros del Atlas y los Tigres de la UANL this Saturday at the Jalisco Stadium, a match that ended with the triumph of the Foxes with a score of 1-0 with a goal by Julio Furch, achieving the ticket to the Quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021 League, where they could face America or Puebla or Rayados, because the cats can only finish from fifth to seventh position in the classification.

Later they will face Santos Laguna and Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, place 5 and 12 of the general classification, one of the ‘most uneven’ series of the Reclassification where the Warriors are favorites to pass over the Gallos. If a victory for the Laguneros takes place, he would face the Rayados; if the Gallos win, he would face Cruz Azul.

On Sunday they will face the Club León vs Toluca, place 6 and 11, a series in which those of La Fiera are favorites to pass over the Red Devils. If a victory for the Lion takes place, he would face Puebla or Rayados; if Toluca wins, he would face Cruz Azul or Club América.

The Repechage closes on Sunday with the match between Pachuca and Chivas, the closest match of the Repechage, who would only have a specific team as possible rivals.

Repechage Results LIVE: Atlas 1-0 Tigres. Finalized. Goals: Julio Furch (’80). Santos vs Gallos Querétaro León vs Toluca Pachuca vs Chivas Qualified for the Liguilla at the moment:

Blue Cross

America club

Puebla

Striped

Atlas * —- —- —-

* The crosses will be updated when there is a change in the scoreboard. The crosses in the quarterfinals at the moment. Cruz Azul vs ¿? America vs.? Puebla vs? Rayados vs Atlas (May change)

