Repechage Liga MX: Chivas and Tigres UANL, the ‘rich’ that Puebla humiliated

Money doesn’t buy championships, but …… Following that old ‘verse’ in football slang, the Club Puebla and the White Roosters of Querétaro have slapped teams that squandered budget in times of crisis in this Clausura 2021, because with two of the lowest payrolls in the MX League managed to settle in the Liguilla and Repechage, respectively.

The most outstanding case is that of Puebla, because with the fifteenth place in the ranking of the best valued squad, it managed to surpass twelve teams with the best budget, remaining only behind America and Cruz Azul in the standings, teams that have the second and best squad in the Mexican soccer.

Also read: Liga MX: Dates and times of the 2021 Clausura Repechage matches

The Strip surpassed Monterrey, best-valued team in Mexican Soccer, and which qualified on the last day thanks to the equalizer of the Santos Laguna.

The Gallos de Querétaro, who rebounded to the Repechage, is a special case in these ‘playoffs’, since the feathered ones are the worst valued team in the MX League.

The rich who disappointed in the Clausura 2021.

Chivas, Santos, Tigres, Club León and Tuzos del Pachuca were the teams with the best payroll that did not disappoint in this Clausura 2021, especially the Flock and those of the UANL, who entered the Repechage outside of the eight best classified.

Teams classified to Liguilla and Repechage (Valuation by Transfermarkt) Cruz Azul: Third best payroll with 70.2 million euros Club América: Second best payroll with 69.8 million Club Puebla: Fifteenth best payroll with 24.4 million Rayados de Monterrey: The best payroll with 70.2 million Santos Laguna: Fifth best payroll with 55.3 million Club León: Seventh best payroll with 45.7 million Atlas: Ninth best payroll with 37.2 million Pachuca; Eighth best payroll with 37.5 million Chivas: Fourth best payroll with 55.6 million Tigres: Sixth best payroll with 55.3 million Toluca: Thirteenth best payroll with 26.9 million Querétaro: The worst payroll with 17.4 million.

Also read: Liga MX: Predictions for the 2021 Clausura Repechage; favorites to go to Liguilla