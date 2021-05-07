Repechage Liga MX: Atlas will increase the capacity of Jalisco for the duel against Tigres

Los Rojinegros del Atlas will receive this Saturday, May 8, the visit of the UANL Tigres at the Jalisco Stadium, for the Repechage match of the Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, in which the Coloso de la Calzada Independencia will increase its capacity.

Through an official statement, the MX League presented the sanitary operation that will be implemented in Jalisco for the duel between the Foxes and the felines, where it is stated that 35% of the total capacity of the property will be allowed.

“The Jalisco Specialized Board of Health authorized the opening of the stadium doors with 35% of the total capacity of the property, always prioritizing the application of health guidelines.”, The report reads.

This means that a maximum of 19,257 fans will be allowed to enter Jalisco, after only 25% of the property’s capacity was authorized at first.

In addition, the MX League reported that a security operation will be deployed before, during and after the game, where there will be elements such as Officials of the Guadalajara City Council, of the Civil Protection and Firefighters, Municipal Public Security, Inspection and Regulations, State Highway Police, Private Security, Clubes Unidos de Jalisco and the Commissioner of the MX LIGA.

