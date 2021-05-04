Repechage Liga MX: Atlas vs Tigres undergoes changes for its transmission

This Saturday, May 8, the Rojinegros del Atlas will receive a visit from the UANL Tigres at the Jalisco Stadium to play the Repechage of Clausura 2021 Tournament, in a duel that underwent a small change for its transmission.

According to information from Jesús Joel Fuentes, the Atlas vs Tigers It will not be broadcast by Azteca Siete, as normally happens with the games of the MX League, but now it will be on Azteca Uno, TV Azteca’s main channel.

“FOR THE ONLY OCCASION we changed channels. The repechage between @atlasfc and @TigresOficial on Saturday goes for Azteca Uno. “

FOR THE ONLY OCCASION we changed channels. The repechage between @atlasfc and @TigresOficial on Saturday, goes for Azteca Uno. – jesus joel fuentes (@ jesusjoel10) May 4, 2021

This will be the only one of the four crosses that will be broadcast on open television, since the duels Santos Laguna vs. Gallos del Querétaro, León vs. Diablos del Toluca, and Pachuca vs. Chivas will be on FOX Sports screens.

