Repechage Liga MX: Alexis Canelo reveals the key to defeating Club León

After the regular phase of the Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, the Red Devils of Toluca will face the Esmeraldas of Club Léon in the repechage, seeking to advance to the quarterfinals.

For this encounter, Pedro Alexis Canelo revealed how they can hurt La Fiera, who arrives as one of the main candidates for the title after closing the regular phase in a big way.

“I think the key is going to be to get the ball out of them, they suffer a lot when they don’t have it. Defensively they are not so solid, they risk a lot, and I think that when they do risk they are prone to hurting them “

Alexis Canelo acknowledged that Chorizo ​​Power closed the tournament down, but also assured that in this cross to a single game many things will play, so it will not be an easy duel for either team.

“We did not arrive in the best way, they arrive well, but it is a direct elimination match and I think there will be a lot of nervousness, a lot of things they play and I don’t think they risk so much”

“Against America we knew how to take advantage of the spaces they left”, Alexis Canelo Live TUDN pic.twitter.com/xAPeohm3EW – Line 4 (@ Lineade4TUDN) May 4, 2021

Finally, the Toluca striker acknowledged that no repechage team would have wanted to face the Esmeraldas del León, although he pointed out that it is an extra motivation to eliminate them.

“Nobody wanted to cross it, not even the best team, which for me is Cruz Azul, surely they did not want to cross the Lion”

