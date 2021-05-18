repeaters, routers, mobiles and Chromebooks at the best price

Enjoy your Internet connection with the best technological products that we have selected for you.

Every May 17 since 2005 the Internet day, an initiative proposed in 2004 by the Association of Internet Users with the aim of establishing a day to highlight the importance of these communication networks. Today, May 17, at Andro4all we want to join the celebration with a very special product selection.

There are many technological devices related to connecting to the Internet, from mobiles to routers. For this reason, we have selected several products from various categories to celebrate Internet Day, all of them the best price. Browse the Internet, connect to your WiFi network with the best quality or expand the connection at home with these interesting products.

Mobile phones

OnePlus 9

One of the best smartphones of the moment is the OnePlus 9, with 6.55-inch AMOLED screen, 120 Hz refresh rate and Full HD + resolution. The chip in charge of giving life is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G, so there is plenty of power. In addition to its three cameras, the main one of 48 MP, in this OnePlus the 4,500 mAh battery stands out with an incredible 65W fast charge, with charger included in the box.

Know more: OnePlus 9

realme 8 Pro

Good pretty and cheap. This is the realme 8 Pro, a mobile with great value for money. On the front it equips a screen Super AMOLED 6.4-inch with Full HD + resolution that looks great. To move applications and games there is the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB expandable storage. Without a doubt, in this model the 108 MP main camera, in addition to a 4,500 mAh battery with 50W fast charge.

Know more: realme 8 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

One of the most beautiful Xiaomi phones so far in 2021, in addition to being light, is the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite. In front has a screen 6.55-inch AMOLED, with 90 Hz refresh rate and Full HD + resolution. Your processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, which ensures a more than solvent performance. There are three cameras on its back, the main one being 64 MP. Inside it also has a battery of 4,250 mAh with 33W fast charge that withstands the day of use without problems.

Know more: Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Pixel 4a

The best Android experience is guaranteed in this Google Pixel 4a, with screen 5.81 inch OLED and Full HD + resolution. If you are looking for a compact mobile, or at least not as big as the usual ones on the market, this Pixel 4a is a great option, since its dimensions are 144.2 x 69.5 x 8.2 mm and weighs only 143 grams. The chip that drives this Pixel 4a is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, with 6 GB of RAM, they offer a good user experience. In addition, it has a 12 MP rear camera that takes very good pictures.

Know more: Pixel 4a

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

A serious best-seller of 2021 is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, with 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, 120 Hz refresh rate and Full HD + resolution. You can trust their chip Snapdragon 732G, as you can run applications and games with solvency. To this we must add that it has a complete photographic system led by a 108 MP main sensor and a large 5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charge.

Know more: Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

Chromebooks

Acer Chromebook 314

You can also celebrate Internet Day by buying this Acer Chromebook 314, with 14-inch Full HD screen. A processor works inside it Intel Celeron N4020, with 4 GB of RAM and a 32 GB hard drive. In addition, it has a lightweight design that will make it easy for you to always carry it with you.

Know more: Acer Chromebook 314

WiFi repeaters

TP-Link RE330

If you need to extend your home internet connection, you can use this TP-Link RE330 repeater with Dual band WiFi: 2.4 GHz at 300 Mbps and 5 GHz at 867 Mbps. Offers wide compatibility, so you can use it with your router regardless of the model. In addition, it has high speed mode, WPS button to connect easily and continuous roaming.

Know more: TP-Link RE330

TP-Link Deco M4 (WiFi mesh)

Fast, stable and throughout the house. This can be your Internet connection if you use this TP-Link Deco M4 repeater, with a coverage area of ​​up to 260 m² with this pack of 2 units and a speed of up to 1167 mbps. This model also offers continuous roaming, to always connect to the best connection automatically, in addition to Parental control to configure the access of the smallest.

Know more: TP-Link Deco M4 (WiFi mesh)

Routers

TP-Link Archer C7

Another product that you can buy to celebrate Internet Day is a good router, like this TP-Link Archer C7, with simultaneous connections to 450 Mbps in 2.4 GHz and 1300 Mbps in 5 GHz. It has 3 external antennas and 3 internal antennas to offer an omni-directional and reliable connection, in addition to having 2 USB 2.0 ports.

Know more: TP-Link Archer C7

ASUS RT-AZ58U

If you are looking for an advanced router, you can trust this ASUS RT-AZ58U, with WiFi 6 and a combined speed of 3000 Mbps. It has the MU-MIMO and OFDMA technologies, which allow you to optimize channel assignment and communicate with multiple devices simultaneously. In addition, with the AiProtection system it protects the technological devices connected to it.

Know more: ASUS RT-AZ58U

4G WiFi Router Huawei E5576

One of the best 4G routers of the moment is this Huawei E5576, in which you can insert a SIM card to enjoy the best Internet connection. Allows the simultaneous connection of up to 16 devices and its 1,500 mAh battery can reach up to 6 hours of use.

Know more: Huawei E5576 4G WiFi Router

