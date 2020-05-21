The Government of PSOE and United We Can has agreed with EH-Bildu repeal “in full” the 2012 labor reform approved by the PP, with the commitment that this derogation be “effective before the end of the extraordinary measures adopted by the Government in economic and labor matters derived from the crisis caused by the Covid-19«.

This is how the agreement reached this Wednesday by the PSOE, Unidas Podemos and EH-Bildu, spread by the formation of the left ‘abertzale’ after Congress approved the extension 15 more days of the state of alarm.

During the debate in the plenary session of Congress, EH-Bildu spokeswoman, Mertxe Aizpurua, has alluded to this negotiation with the Government to complete a “full” repeal of this labor reform, assuring that this agreement «would mean recovering a part of dignity for workers and return a minimum of safety at job«.

Likewise, it has indicated its will that, after returning to normal after completing the extraordinary measures adopted in labor matters due to the Covid-19 crisis, the workers are «a little more protected against the desire of the big employers to make pay, once again, this crisis to the workers to ensure its great benefits ».

Among other extraordinary measures, the Government has adopted the prohibition of objective dismissal for causes related to this pandemic, which means an increase in costs, and facilities to ERTE so that companies can use this instrument in the face of paralysis and the decrease in activity.

Nuances of the PSOE

However, in his reply, the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, has framed this repeal as part of a legislature compromise, assuring that his will to end the reform remains “indelible”, and that he hoped to be able to count on it with the “progressive” forces.

Despite collecting the repeal of the labor reformIn the PSOE and Unidas Podemos coalition program, different modifications of the labor regulation are also cited, without mentioning a “complete” repeal of it, nor are deadlines established.

Churches clarity

The second vice president of the Executive, Pablo Iglesias, has made it clear this Thursday that the labor reform will be completely repealed and not partially because this is stated in the Government agreement signed with the PSOE and in the document that the Socialists signed this Wednesday with EH Bildu.

«I will be crystalline: pacta sunt servanda (what is signed forces)“Iglesias assured in an interview on Catalunya Radio, collected by Europa Press, in which he was very hard on the rectification made by socialists late this Thursday, just a few hours after making public the three-way agreement with EH Bildu and Unidas Podemos.

“At agreement which is signed yesterday (by this Wednesday) among the highest managers that is the agreement. Then each party can say what they want. But the signed documents, in the agreement between three parliamentary groups, that is the agreement. After each party wants to make considerations, very well, but what is signed is that“He recalled.

Likewise, Iglesias has charged CEOE and Cepyme after they expressed this Thursday their “resounding” rejection of the aforementioned agreement. «I think that no one can be surprised that the bosses wanted a PP and Vox government. It is normal. But they have to understand that there is something that is popular sovereignty“, has held.