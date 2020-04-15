MONTEVIDEO, Apr 15 (.) – With the repatriation of 15 passengers, the “humanitarian corridor” for the evacuation of the cruise ship Greg Mortimer, anchored in Uruguayan waters since March 27 due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus, will end on Wednesday.

A medical plane will take the current 14 occupants of the ship, and another passenger who will be discharged from a sanatorium in Montevideo, directly to the Miami airport, from where they will be referred to their places of origin.

The passengers who will leave the country are six Americans, three British, two Swedes, one French, one Canadian, one Swiss and one Dutch.

The Uruguayan Foreign Ministry said that at 12:30 local time (1530 GMT) the cruise ship will dock in the port of Montevideo. Passengers will board a bus that will take them to the airport to board a flight that will depart after 2000 GMT.

Four people will remain in the Uruguayan capital, awaiting a recovery that will allow them to return to their countries.

While this second evacuation operation is taking place, the crew of the cruise ship must finish their quarantine on board the ship, and then start the trip to the Spanish port of Las Palmas, which was the originally planned destination for the tourist trip, explained the foreign minister. Ernesto Talvi.

(Report by Fabián Werner; Edited by Walter Bianchi)