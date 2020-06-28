© JIM WATSON

The candidate for the presidency by the Democratic Party, Joe Biden, outlined the main points of what would be his immigration plan for the first 100 days of administration in case of reaching the White House.

« On day one I will send an initiative to immigration reform Congress to offer a path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants they contribute so much to this country, ”said Biden.

The virtual democratic candidate to contend against the reelection of the president Donald Trump He discussed his immigration plan at a forum of the APIAVote, an organization that promotes civic and electoral participation among the Asian American community.

He assured that his government policy regarding immigration will be significantly different from that carried out in the administration of the former president. Barack Obama in which he was vice president and who would have the intention of « Repair the damage Trump has done ».

« My immigration policy is designed to keep families together, » he stressed.

10 points of the Biden plan

Among the key points that Biden highlighted about his immigration plan are:

Modernize the immigration system by maintaining family unification and diversity.Finish Trump’s cruel and inhumane border policy of ripping children from mothers’ arms.Drink Immediate action to protect the “dreamers”, the immigrants benefited by the DACA program.Remove immediately banned Muslims as established by Trump.Restore the admission of refugees in accordance with the values ​​and historical leadership of the United States.To work with Congress to ensure that the minimum admission of refugees per year is 95,000 or 125,000.Speed ​​up the naturalization process.Do easier to qualify for permanent residence.Reduce the lag in immigration procedures.Restore the work visas for foreigners that President Trump has suspended.

