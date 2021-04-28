Reopenings Boost Google Business; shares rise to record

(Bloomberg) – Google’s results, showing an increase in travel-related ad sales and retail sales, offered insight into online spending in a post-pandemic world: Businesses are pushing digital marketing to engage an audience eager to resume something like normal life.

Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent, said first-quarter revenue, excluding payments to distribution partners, reached $ 45.6 billion, beating Wall Street estimates. The company also revealed a large buyback of new shares, which raised the company’s shares up 5.5% to an all-time intraday high of US $ 2,416.98.

Restrictions imposed by COVID-19 have limited travel and visits to physical stores, two key areas of Google’s search business. However, Alphabet shares are up more than 30% this year due to optimism. Vaccines in the United States are reviving these activities. The company is also making further progress in e-commerce, but it still lags behind rival Amazon.com Inc.

While most of the major tech companies prospered during the pandemic, Alphabet’s performance was uneven. YouTube ad revenue spiked as people locked themselves at home and looked for ways to combat boredom by watching online videos. Google’s cloud computing business also grew rapidly due to an increase in demand for internet-based services from remote workers. However, the online search engine overshadows these other operations due to searches on flights and hotels, despite a drop in commercial inquiries.

Now, with more than 1 billion covid-19 vaccines administered, according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker, consumers have begun venturing out to restaurants, shops, and even vacation destinations, often interacting with services and advertisements. from Google before doing so.

Ruth Porat, CFO, said the results “reflect increased online consumer activity and overall growth in advertiser revenue.”

During a conference call with analysts, Porat said that it is not clear how “lasting” the recent change in consumer behavior will be, as it will depend on the global pace of the COVID-19 recovery.

Barclays analysts said YouTube and Alphabet’s search segments saw a significant shift in the share of other advertising channels, easing concerns about Google’s high penetration of the advertising market.

Alphabet’s board authorized the company to buy back up to an additional $ 50 billion of its Class C share capital.

Search and other related businesses generated sales of $ 31.9 billion in the first quarter, above Wall Street’s estimates of $ 29.9 billion.

YouTube’s ad revenue increased 49% to $ 6 billion; analysts expected $ 5.7 billion. YouTube Shorts, its TikTok competitor, recorded 6.5 billion daily views in March, up from 3.5 billion at the end of 2020.

Google Cloud revenue rose to $ 4 billion, in line with Wall Street expectations.

Executives said the Google Play store, YouTube non-ad revenue and consumer hardware were the main drivers of growth in the “other from Google” category.

Other Alphabet bets, such as autonomous vehicles and delivery drones, generated revenue of $ 198 million. That division lost $ 1.15 billion.

Alphabet overall generated $ 17.9 billion in profit, or $ 26.29 per share, in the most recent quarter, compared with $ 6.8 billion, or $ 9.87 per share, a year earlier.

