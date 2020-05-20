Protesters break into the Capitol to protest against confinement against the coronavirus; soon after, a barber decides to reopen despite orders from the authorities; while in different parts of Texas the owners of a bar, a tattoo shop and another barber shop do the same. And all this with firearms in between.

It cannot be said that these types of actions are widely spread throughout the country, but they have increased in recent weeks, and that they are setting the pace of some protests against the “Stay at home” measures to stop the proliferation of COVID- 19, despite the fact that some sites have already started de-climbing.

“Protests are going on because people are losing everything they have. It is very simple when your options are to either open your business or lose it because you don’t pay the bills, ”David Amad, vice president of Open Carry Texas, explains to Efe.

Against confinement

Open Carry Texas is defined as an NGO dedicated to protecting the “constitutional right” to carry firearms in a “safe and legal” manner and has been involved in actions against confinement, such as the reopening of a bar at the beginning of the month in Odessa population, in whose car park a group of men with assault rifles deployed, and which ended with several arrests.

Amad cites two reasons for this phenomenon in times of coronavirus.

“We have something in this country that most of the world does not have, and it is the right to have the equipment we need to physically fight against our own government. In other countries, if the government decides to become a dictatorship, people don’t have the equipment they need to prevent that. “

“Therefore, in the US We have weapons, and if the government becomes too abusive and corrupt, as a last resort, we can fight it, and that is why you are seeing armed protests. Number one, we have the capacity (to carry arms) and number two, now we have the need, “ditch.

No more orders

This kind of discourse draws on the libertarian tradition in the US, which advocates a minimal role for the Government and the utmost respect for individualism, or what is the same, is a movement that does not like the authorities to say whether or not a company can be reopened, even if there is a global pandemic.

For the head of the Texas Gun Sense (TGS) group Ed Scruggs, who advocates greater control of firearms, what happens in that state and in Michigan is “a subtype” of right-wing conservatism.

“That is what we call libertarians, who believe that the government should not tell you how to behave, how to act, how to dress, what to do,” he says. The American pro-arms movement has always been linked to what it believes are rights granted to them by God through the Constitution. ”

And is that there is a common denominator in anti-confinement protests across the US -armed or not- is the invocation to protect constitutional rights, not so much the Second Amendment, which protects the possession of weapons, but individual liberties.

With the law in hand

Amad recites from memory the Preamble of the Magna Carta: “We, the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish justice, guarantee national tranquility, tend to common defense, promote general welfare and ensure the benefits of freedom… ”.

And he points out immediately that it cannot be fair “to tell someone that they have to take all their money, their time and the hard work invested in creating a business and now they throw it down the toilet.”

From TGS they see that the Constitution can have several interpretations. “If trying to protect the population from a pandemic is not promoting general well-being, I don’t know what will be,” Scruggs says ironically.

The reason why some protesters resort to weapons in places like Pennsylvania, Michigan or Texas has a cultural aspect, since, above all, the last two are very rural states with a strong hunting tradition, but it goes beyond this. , according to Scruggs, who points to the collusion of some authorities: “Republican conservative politics has counted on the libertarian group in recent decades to stand out in the polls and support them.”

Is the question

Be that as it may, Michigan has a Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, and Texas with a Republican, Greg Abbott, although to confuse matters further, the measures regarding confinement are not only dependent on the state governments, as opposed to the federal government, which It limits itself to giving some guidelines, but also to those responsible for the counties, which is creating different rhythms even within the same state.

In fact, Amad maintains that the protests are not political, something defended by one of the organizers of the Open Texas Grant Bynum movement, which is behind the protests against orders to stay home in that state, although he assures that they do not encourage the use of weapons in them. “We don’t think it is a good idea to bring them into protests.”

“We have Republicans, Democrats, we have many libertarians and independents too, so I really don’t think they are very political. I think we are together with freedom and the ability to have basic human rights, ”says Bynum, who complains about the decisions made in some Texas counties.

“This is like Nazi Germany,” he laments.

