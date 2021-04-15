Reopening recently closed tabs in Chrome will be easier very soon | Technology

Recovering a tab that you accidentally closed in Chrome will be easier very soon. Google is working on a new function that simplifies this task, and we can already try it in Chrome Canary.

The browser tabs are very useful to work more fluently, and for this reason all the functions related to them are very practical and greatly facilitate navigation.

Google knows it, and In recent months, Chrome has incorporated various features that make the use of tabs more comfortable. Among these new functions we find the possibility of grouping tabs and maintaining the created groups, or the option of searching for tabs, to give a few examples.

The Mountain View company continues to work on this line and has a function underway to more easily open tabs that have been recently closed.

At present, if you want to reopen a tab that you recently closed, you have the possibility of reviewing the pages you have visited from the History section of the menu. By clicking on this option, at the top you can see a list of pages under the heading Recently closed, and you can reopen the one you want by clicking on it.

Although this method is quite fast and comfortable, Google wants to offer a similar feature in Chrome’s recently released tab search feature. If you frequently use the Google browser you should already know this tool: it is the arrow located in the upper right corner of the window, and by clicking on it you have the possibility to search for the tabs that you have open at that moment .

If you want to be more productive while browsing with Chrome, surely one of these extensions will interest you so as not to waste time.

This feature is especially useful for those who tend to work with many open tabs, and will soon include a list of recently closed tabs as well.

In Chrome Canary, the beta version for developers of Google’s browser, it already has this feature activated, so you can test its operation. As you can see in the following screenshot, under the open tabs there is a new section called Recently closed tabs. If you click on any of them, it will open again, and also the list remains even after closing the browser.

For the moment we don’t know when the new feature will arrive in the stable version of Chrome, but it sure does not take long to make its appearance.