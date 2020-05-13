The Concamin indicated that the expansion of the essential activities agreed by the General Health Council “is transcendental for the economic recovery”

The Confederation of Industrial Chambers (Concamin) indicated that the expansion of essential activities agreed on Tuesday by the General Health Council and announced this Wednesday by the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, it is transcendental for the Economic recovery.

Through its Twitter account, the Concamin made a call to reinforce prevention measures to prevent new infections from coronavirus COVID-19, since there is still a “big risk”.

The expansion of the universe of essential activities agreed yesterday by @DeSalubridad and announced today by President @lopezobrador_ is transcendental for the economic recovery, but also a call to REINFORCE measures that prevent new infections. Still, big risk. – CONCAMIN (@CONCAMIN) May 13, 2020

The General Health Council approved on Tuesday four agreements to lift the measures in economic activities, educational, labor and health to be applied in various regions of Mexico.

The progressive lifting of the measures foresees as a first agreement the incorporation to the list of essential activities of the building, the mining and the manufacture of transport equipmentThe Council noted in a statement.

The highest health authority also agreed to release restrictions from school and work activities in the municipalities without infections that they limit with others that are also free of cases of the coronavirus.

The Board determined that all companies and in all establishments will apply sanitary measures Mandatory in their work environment which will be issued by the Secretaries of Health, Labor and the IMSS, indicated the General Health Council.

The fourth Council agreement establishes that the Health Secretary will define a traffic light weekly for each state of the country from June 1.

The Government of mexico presented on Wednesday morning what he called “The New Normal“, The strategy of reopening social, school and economic activities in the country after the health emergency of COVID-19.

Said plan plans to “promote a gradual reopening orderly and cautious so that it is safe and durable ”, and which was presented by the heads of the Secretariats of Economy, Labor and Health, in addition to the presence of four governors.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital