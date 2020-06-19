Governor Andrew Cuomo indicated that restaurants should open under strict sanitation measures

AP – NY.- Restaurants will be authorized to reopen with outdoor tables starting Monday in the city of NY, which will enter the second phase of lifting the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the mayor announced Thursday Bill de Blasio.

De Blasio said the plan will provide a livelihood for the crucial restaurant industry in NY at a time when the city slowly emerges from the confinement.

« We have to save this industry, » he said. « It is part of our identity. »

The governor Andrew Cuomo De Blasio’s announcement followed with a warning that public health experts will evaluate the available data to decide whether the city can begin Phase 2 on Monday.

« We have global experts that examine the information and when they give the green light I will give the green light, » Cuomo said in his daily meeting with the press. The two Democrats have often clashed over the details of managing the pandemic, but De Blasio said « there has been a high level of unity. »

Cuomo emphasized that as restaurants reopen in the state they must abide by social distancing rules or they may lose their alcoholic beverage licenses.

De Blasio said that restaurant owners in the city will be able to go online starting Friday to request permits to reopen with tables on the sidewalk, in a backyard or in parking lots. He estimated that 5,000 restaurants with 45,000 workers could reopen next week.