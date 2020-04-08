The banks began to implement the granting of online shifts so that their clients can return to attend branches starting next Monday, except for window operations.

Some banks have already started to offer shifts today through their mobile applications and homebanking.

Those banks that had previously developed the remote shift system for granting loans or other procedures started up first.

Others, on the other hand, are adapting their systems at this time to offer them as of today, as indicated by the communication from the Central Bank.

Through Communication A6958 the monetary entity that presides Miguel Pesce yesterday ordered that “financial institutions must open their operating houses to serve the general public –except for window service– from Monday April 13, 2020 to Friday April 17, extending the workday by two hours regular customer service according to the jurisdiction in question. ” That is, they will attend from 10 to 17 hours.

The service schedule will be as follows, according to the termination of the ID of the people and the CUIT of the companies: Monday 0 and 1; Tuesday 2 and 3; Wednesday 4 and 5; Thursday 6 and 7 and Friday 8 and 9.

An important bank indicated that, to those who request the online shift, “An email will be sent to you that will have all the necessary information so that you can circulate to the branch. For example, it will indicate that this person has a shift next Monday at 2pm at the branch located at a certain address. ”

Sources of the financial system stressed Infobae what attention will be “limited and restricted and that next week will serve as a pilot test to see how this first phase of the reopening works. “Operations that cannot be carried out by other means will be prioritized.

The branches of entities that provide non-bank cards will also reopen; instead, the exchange offices will continue to be closed.

The customer, who must have proof of the shift in order to circulate, may carry out the following operations in person:

-Access your safe.

-Make deposits through electronic means. They cannot be made by cash register, even if they are large placements (the BCRA enabled them to be made by cashier).

-Replenish debit or credit cards.

-To present documentation of all kinds, due or new.

-Manage the opening of accounts or complete any requirement for openings that started with the web.

-Develop procedures in general related to the accounts of human or legal persons.

It should be remembered that cash operations will only be available for the payment of pensions and social plans, according to the schedule stipulated by Anses.

This indicates that next week, retirements and pensions of less than $ 17,859 will begin to be paid.

This procedure will also be guided by the termination of the DNI number, starting with 1 on Monday the 13th and ending with the 9 on the 23rd, as reported by the agency that conducts Alejandro Vanoli.

The reopening of the banks was agreed after the piles that occurred last Friday when retirements began to be paid.

Over the weekend, the panorama was partially unpacked because payment began to be ordered according to the ID number and, from that episode, the President Alberto Fernández decided that the banking sector would be one of the new phase of the quarantine that will begin on Monday.

With this objective, the Central Bank, the banks and the union of La Bancaria agreed on the basic safety and hygiene measures so that this flexibility does not imply a greater risk, neither for employees nor for clients, in full development of the coronavirus pandemic. .