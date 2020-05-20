The executive director of the Committee on Emergencies and Health Management to Combat Coronavirus (COVID-19), Amado Alejandro Báez, said that the process of reopening in the country with the pandemic of COVID-19, will not be like the popular phrase. “among all”.

Referring to the phrase said a few decades ago by Ramón Alburquerque, the doctor said that what they seek is to avoid doing it that way and, instead, to do it intelligently and with sufficient vigilance.

“We have talked about the deployment of protocols and surveillance and that this is not a static process, it is a dynamic process. It is not a process that one is going to open doors and as a jocular political phrase “between all” or “all leave” or “open everything.” The issue is to do it intelligently, do it in phases and with adequate surveillance that allows monitoring the behavior of the virus at the local level and integrating the use of technologies into that, ”said Alejandro Báez during a virtual interview.

In the same digital conversation, he explained that from his position he has not formally intervened on the protocols to be used in the presidential and congressional elections on July 5, but indicated that what must be done so that the population has confidence in leaving to exercise the vote.

“Elections are important at a social level but they have to be done with protocols to care for the citizen, but if the citizen does not feel that they are protected there will be absenteeism,” he stressed.

In this sense, he said that it is necessary to follow the communication process where people are reminded of the health security measures that they must take. “You have to keep calling people to wash their hands and use masks to avoid being infected.”

Regarding the COVID-19 peak in the country, he stressed that there are already localities where it was reached and are now in the process of slowing down “but there may be a rise in the peak at any time.”

Likewise, he alluded to the private laboratories that have enabled for a greater amount of testing and that this sector has met with public entities to exchange opinions on the most effective ways for the acquisition of supplies and collaboration between the two.

Regarding the tests, he asked people to be cautious, since he indicated the existence of a black market that sells tests that “supposedly detect COVID-19”, but are not certain and that the results are not reported to the Public Ministry either.

.