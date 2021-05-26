Renzo Olivo defeated tennis player Robin Haase in the qualifying round at Roland-Garros

05/25/2021

On 05/26/2021 at 02:15 CEST

The Argentinian Renzo Olivo, number 207 of the ATP, won in two hours and forty-three minutes by 6 (4) -7 (7), 7-5 and 6-4 to Robin haase, Dutch tennis player, number 204 in the ATP, in the qualifying round at Roland-Garros. With this result, we will see the player in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

Haase managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, while the Argentine player managed it 8 times. Likewise, Olivo had 71% of first service and committed 6 double faults, managing to win 56% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his opponent was 62%, he made 5 double faults and got 52% of points to serve.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) has a preliminary access phase where players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible points in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. In it specifically 128 tennis players face. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on outdoor clay.