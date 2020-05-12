It is the price that precocious talent has to pay, a series of praises awakened in unison, from the farthest to the closest, and especially for the noises of the country that saw you born. Jannik Sinner It has an innate, congenital potential within it, to pick up a racket and be one of the best. In addition, he is trained by an extraordinary technician, and has a mentality that, in the words of Renzo Furlan, a fellow countryman and former ATP player, can make a difference.

The Italian tells it in the newspaper ‘South Tyrolean Corriere’, in statements collected by ‘Ubitennis’. The fact that he was also a player of Riccardo Piatti in his active stage, highlights the quality of a project that aims much higher than the average. And it does so, among other things, because it is guided by a known and recognized hand. “Riccardo is perfect for cultivating and chiseling Sinner. I was not someone destined to succeed and I reached the elite alongside Riccardo with my work and competitive hunger, while Sinner is a natural phenomenon already defined by everyone, born for the tennis”.

Furlan: “Sinner is a natural talent, born for tennis”

Renzo delves into the technical and physical to discover the possibilities of a unique talent in the Azzur country. “He has excellent technical qualities, in all his shots, the power and rhythm of the ball, the mobility and speed of his legs. For professionals, it is the strongest tennis player that ever existed among those under the age of 20. It is up to him to confirm the huge expectations. He has long been considered the heir to Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray on the circuit. This does not mean it will become one, because a tennis player’s career is peppered with many variables, physical and mental. “

Furlan believes it is convenient to differentiate Sinner from other great early talents, and that is that the head is the most important thing in professional tennis. “The most surprising example is Kyrgios, who a few years ago was the best emerging talent and has not yet broken through among the first. Managing that talent makes a difference. But Sinner is not Kyrgios. He has the same talent but a predisposition mental and a different head. He is a balanced, solid and stable boy, who wants to win, and is already more mature than many at 18. Sinner, in a sense, is educated to win, he feels self-awareness and responsibility same since I was 13 years old. “

