Rents rise again in the United States: they reach the highest level in two years



Be prepared for upward adjustments in housing rentals.

Photo: Kindel Media / Pexels

With vaccination rates rising and many companies cutting back on their remote work policies, the median rental price in the United States hit the highest point in two years in May.

A report by the Rapporteur indicates that at the national level, Median rent in the US was $ 1,527 per month in May, up 5.5% from a year ago.

Median income is now rising faster than the 3.2% growth seen in March 2020, before the onset of the coronavirus. Additionally, one- and two-bedroom rents hit new highs in May, while studio rents grew for the first time in ten months.

“Median rental prices in the US hit the highest level seen in more than two years in May, surpassing pre-Covid levels. More than three-quarters of the 50 largest markets also reached this milestone, rising at an average rate of 9.1% year-over-year, almost double the overall inflation rate of 5% “Said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com.

Hale highlighted an uneven impact from Covid in the US, as rents continued to decline in the country’s largest metropolitan areas, such as Los Angeles and Boston, where May prices were below previous peaks. However, he noted that some large cities, such as San José, are making great strides toward recovery, with rents on track to see new highs later this year.

Between the Cities leading a major rebound are: Riverside, California; Memphis, Tennessee; Tampa, Florida; Phoenix, Arizona; and Sacramento, California, which posted increases of more than 15% year-over-year in May. Median rent in Riverside increased 19.2% year-over-year to $ 2,020, higher than the national rent.

Regarding one- and two-bedroom rentals, Relator explains that with remote work driving the need for more space, two-bedroom rental prices continue to grow, increasing an average of 8% year-over-year. At the national level, One-bedroom rentals also saw considerable growth, up 5.8% year-over-year.

Studio rentals saw their first positive 1% growth in 10 months, reaching a median rental price of $ 1,254. While studio rents have seen declines during the pandemic, May’s pace of growth sets prices on track to hit a new high next month.

Rapporteur concludes that price growth is beginning to return to the more typical spring and summer seasonality, which sets rents on track to hit new highs in the coming months.

