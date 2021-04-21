Rents for commercial premises in Manhattan continue to fall

(Bloomberg) – Manhattan retail rents have continued to fall, even as new businesses and vaccines spur optimism about the return of shopper traffic.

Soho was the hardest hit market again in the first quarter, with rents falling on average 20% from the previous year to $ 279 per square foot (1 square foot equals 0.09 square meters), according to a report. by Cushman and Wakefield. Recent long-term rental contracts from luxury retailers failed to reduce supply – about 30% of the district’s retail space is up for grabs.

Lower Fifth Avenue, which runs from 42nd to 49th streets, and Madison Avenue saw rents drop more than 15% during the quarter as stores were left empty. Madison Avenue saw the largest increase in supply, with an availability rate of 40%.

“The bad news is that the first quarter of 2021 is showing the true impact of the pandemic on the market,” Steven Soutendijk, CEO of Cushman & Wakefield, said in an interview. “The good news is that landlords are responding and adjusting rents even lower to stimulate leasing.”

Manhattan’s major commercial corridors suffered a severe blow last year, when the Covid-19 pandemic forced hundreds of stores to close. Current social distancing measures and a shortage of tourists and office workers continue to hamper sales. Some areas, like Times Square, are seeing an increase in foot traffic now that the weather is warmer and vaccines encourage people to get out.

Upper Fifth Avenue, an upscale stretch, from 49th to 60th streets, was an exception to the trend. The vacancy rate decreased from a year earlier, to 20%, the brokerage said. The new leases included Gucci’s renovation at Trump Tower and Mango’s sublease at 711 Fifth Avenue. Still, rents fell 8.6% to $ 2,389 per square foot.

