Rentistas will play the Copa Libertadores and Peñarol the South American

04/01/2021 at 05:27 CEST

EFE / Montevideo

The Rentistas qualified this Wednesday for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2021 after beating Liverpool in the semifinal of the Uruguayan Championship and sealing a pass to the next series, in which they will fight for the title with Nacional, winner of the accumulated Annual Table. In addition, with this result it was confirmed that the Peñarol must play the Copa Sudamericana.

Despite finishing second in the Annual, the team led by Mauricio Larriera needed a Liverpool victory to go to the Libertadores, something that ultimately did not happen. In this way, Rentistas and Nacional will be the clubs that will represent Uruguay in the Libertadores, a tournament from which Liverpool and Montevideo Wanderers were already eliminated in the previous phases. For their part, Peñarol, Montevideo City Torque, Fénix and Cerro Largo will play the Sudamericana.

Despite having achieved just two wins in their last 15 games, Rentistas showed this Wednesday what led them to conquer the Apertura Tournament and qualified for the final of the Uruguayan Championship after beating Liverpool 3-2 on penalties after equalizing 1-1. In an incredible match where played 75 minutes with ten footballersDue to the expulsion of Guillermo Fratta, the “red bug” endured the attacks of his rival and although it seemed that he had lost it, he struck at the right moment to stretch the definition and finish celebrating. Franco Pérez’s goal in the 84th minute and the three saves by Nicolás Rossi on penalties were the keys for the ‘red bug’ to win the semifinal against Liverpool that started as favorites.