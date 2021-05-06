Rentistas and Sporting Cristal let their opportunity slip away

05/06/2021

On at 05:55 CEST

EFE / Montevideo

The Rentistas Uruguayan and the Sporting Cristal Peruvian matched this Thursday 0-0 in Montevideo and they missed a very good opportunity to climb in Group E of the Copa Libertadores. A couple of hours after Argentine Racing and Brazilian Sao Paulo equalized for the same result in Buenos Aires, both teams jumped onto the historic Centenario turf in search of a victory that would allow them to get closer to the top.

With few dangerous actions in the first half, the highlight was a heads-up between Washington Corozo and Nicolás Rossi before the first 20 minutes were up. After a bad start by defender Joaquín Sosa, the Ecuadorian midfielder stole the ball and faced the goalkeeper, who stopped him without much difficulty with a shot that went into the middle. Although not as dangerous as that, Rentistas had a similar play when Franco Pérez faced goalkeeper Alejandro Duarte, but the Uruguayan could not control the ball after receiving a long pass. Despite this failure, Pérez did not stop trying and was the one who generated more danger to the firm defense of Sporting Cristal.

In the second half, Rentistas sought to get closer to the rival goal by all possible means. With speed through the wings, with distant shots and with centers, Martín Varini’s eleven went for the goal. However, the clearest opportunities were for those led by Colombian Roberto Mosquera, who did not take the three points due to their lack of aim at the time of finishing the plays. Alejandro Hohberg with a free kick, Cristopher González with a shot inside the area, Corozo with a close shot and Joao Grimaldo in a new heads up all wasted the best situations generated by the Peruvian team.

A) Yes, the game went with a 0-0 that did not serve any of them since Cristal is still in the last position and Rentistas missed the opportunity to be one point behind the second.