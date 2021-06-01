Renting takes off in 2021 after a 2020 in deep crisis

Enlarge

ACD May 31, 2021

After a bad year, the leasing business is offering very positive figures that encourage optimism in the sector.

The renting business suffered a great blow in terms of operations during the past year 2020, mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic that devastated Spain and the world. Now, during the first quarter of this 2021, it is experiencing a growth of 30.7 percent (73,447 operations), which suggests quite optimism in the sector.

This has been expressed by the Spanish Leasing and Renting Association (AELR), which points out that these data show «a clear recovery of the automotive rental market“And that it is expected that” the trend will continue in the coming months. “

Prospects are optimistic with renting

Renting continues to gain more and more followers

“The indicators for April show a clear recovery in the automotive rental market, which we hope to maintain its trend in the coming months, always depending on the economic recovery and consumption levels also showing strength in parallel, ”said Javier León, president of the AELR renting council.

Between January and April of this year 2021, 57,300 units have been registered through this channel, which means 21.6 percent of all vehicles that have been registered in Spain in the first four months of the year.

What are the advantages of renting a car for individuals?

Cars are the most numerous in this channel, since they represent 78 percent of the renting registrations. Behind them are vans, with 11,879 operations and in third place are SUVs, with 2,583 registrations. Further back we find trucks (776 units) and buses (6 operations).

By the type of fuel of the cars acquired by the renting modality, diesel continues to prevail in the renting sector, with 35,907 vehicles, which represented 48.8 percent of the total. They are followed by gasoline, with a total of 34,761 operations and 47.3 percent of the total. As for electrified vehicles, which include gas models, they accounted for the remaining 3.7 percent with 2,772 vehicles, of which 1,447 were electric.