Renter-Friendly Upgrades to Turn Your Space into a Bright Oasis

Is your interior design inspo board full of colorful painted arches and massive fiddle leaf fig plants — but the reality is you live in an apartment and are really gonna need that security deposit back some day? That doesn’t mean you need to live surrounded by blank space every day until your lease ends.

Our solution? Transforming a boring wall with a combination of easily reversible, high-impact DIYs that look impressive, add some gear storage, and bring in some greenery — and cleaning up along the way with a little help from Scotch-Brite ™ so that after photo looks flawless. Here’s a recap below; then hit play for the totally satisfying reveal.

Tips for a Total Wall Makeover

Use a press-on wall decal to create an eye-catching pop of color, without all the hassle of painting. For smooth adhesion, first remove any dust and grime using the soft side of a Scotch-Brite® Advanced Scrub Dots Antibacterial Non-Scratch Scrubber, then do a pass with a squeegee to press out air bubbles and smooth down edges. Add some sturdy hooks to display your skate gear in fashion. Whether you’ve been shredding forever or picked up rollerskating during the pandemic (good for you!), Your gear can double as a part of your decor. Confirm what kind of material your wall is made out of and buy the correct anchors to make sure nothing budges. Maximize the impact of your plants. If you don’t have space for a huge potted tree, use a trellis to help your pothos or vines spread out and thrive.

