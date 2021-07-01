Rentals in the US are on the rise, except in big cities

. videos

Tension in the avocado area of ​​Mexico due to the uprising of armed civilians

Morelia (Mexico), Jul 1 (.) – Armed with assault rifles, hundreds of men have installed barricades to protect the avocado-producing area in at least four municipalities in the western Mexican state of Michoacán. But state authorities are analyzing dismantling these civilians as they see signs that they are sponsored by drug trafficking, which is very present in the region. Reports from the Government of Michoacán give account of the emergence of these groups calling themselves Pueblos Unidos just two months ago, although members of this species of self-defense civilians reveal that they have been operating for a year in the municipalities of Tancítaro, Salvador Escalante, Nuevo Urecho and Ario de Rosales. Israel Patron Reyes, secretary of Public Security in Michoacán, warned that investigations by the state government’s intelligence area suggest that the Pueblos Unidos groups could be sponsored by at least two drug cartels and that their members could be detained from one moment to another. “In some cases, we have had information that those who are generating these barricades are precisely armed groups in conflict with others and that they intend to seize some territory. (…) There is a line (of investigation) that leads to Tierra Caliente, which is where the largest number of groups have demonstrated through barricades and calling themselves self-defense groups, ”Israel Patron explained recently. But the civilians rejected Patron Reyes’ accusation and on Wednesday afternoon they protested in the main square of Ario de Rosales, demanding that the State Police and the National Guard install checkpoints in the region. ASK FOR SECURITY . carried out a tour in the avocado area of ​​the municipality of Ario de Rosales, where members of four barricades rejected the accusation of Patron Reyes and assured that they took up arms to combat crimes such as kidnapping and extortion suffered by farmers and producers. “The people are taking up arms fearing kidnapping, extortion. If someone dares to go into the town, then let him think twice, because he is not going to get out alive, here we are, the United Peoples, ”said a man who guards one of the checkpoints. Meanwhile, another member of Pueblos Unidos from the Pablo Cuin community affirmed that they have managed to end kidnappings and extortion in the area, through surveillance days by various surveillance teams. In another barricade, a young man revealed that Pueblos Unidos rose up against Los Viagras, the feared armed wing of the La Nueva Familia Michoacana cartel, which demanded fees of up to 50,000 pesos (about $ 2,500) for each hectare planted with avocado. THEY ARE UNKNOWN The Association of Avocado Producers and Exporters Packers of the State of Michoacán (APEAM), the main company facilitating the export of the fruit, reported that it has no reports of conflicts or insecurity in the orchards of its partners. The APEAM specified that, in the 2020-2021 season, Michoacán managed to export a total of one million tons of avocado to the United States alone, a record figure in the last 20 years, when in 1999 the export barely reached 41,118 tons. Through APEAM, Michoacán exports avocado to 34 countries, from the United States to Spain or Japan. BACKGROUND On February 24, 2013, Hipólito Mora Chávez, a lemon producer from the Tierra Caliente de Michoacán, led the uprising in arms of civilian self-defense groups to fight the Knights Templar Cartel, the hegemonic criminal organization at that time. in Michoacan. The movement began in La Ruana, a town in the municipality of Buenavista Tomatlán, and expanded over the months to some thirty municipalities, supplanting the defunct State Attorney General’s Office (PGJE) and the Secretary of Public Security of Michoacán ( SSP) in security and justice tasks. Mora Chávez himself told . that over time the self-defense groups were infiltrated by members of organized crime, through leaders who were captured by crime. In Michoacán, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) and the General State Attorney’s Office (FGE) have identified the presence of at least nine drug cartels in the region. These criminal organizations are the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), La Familia Michoacana, La Nueva Familia Michoacana (split from the previous one), Los Caballeros Templarios Cartel, Cartel del Camaleón, Cartel de Los Correa, Cartel de Zicuirán, Cartel de Los Reyes and the Tepalcatepec Cartel. (c) . Agency