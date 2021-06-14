Rental relief requests will be accepted in Miami – Dade

Miami-Dade County, Florida, is once again accepting requests for rental assistance through its Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Applications will be accepted from 9:00 am on Monday, June 14 to 5:00 pm on Friday, June 25.

County residents who have fallen behind in paying rent due to the coronavirus pandemic can apply for the program to help pay back rent or other housing expenses.

All applications will be ranked using a computerized random selection process to determine the order of review.

“This is wonderful news for so many individuals and families in our community who are facing difficult decisions to find the money to pay for rent and other housing needs,” reported Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

He also added that “Miami-Dade County is proud to continue to distribute millions of dollars in aid to keep families in need in their homes and provide assistance to struggling homeowners.”

According to the county, the program has helped nearly 1,600 families since March, who have received an average reward of $ 7,500, totaling nearly $ 12 million in aid due to the pandemic.

Paper applications will be available at the following two locations.

(1) North Miami-Dade County: Victory Homes, 520 NW 75th Street, Miami, Florida.

(2) South Miami-Dade County: Homestead Gardens, 1542 SW 4th Street, Homestead, Florida

Those with more questions about the program can call the county at 305-723-1815 or access the app, which can be downloaded at: https://www.miamidade.gov/global/housing/home.page.