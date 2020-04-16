This measure promoted by the company Kasoku seeks to avoid the largest number of divorces during the pandemic

By: Web Writing

Japan. In times where the issue of relevance is confinement by Covid-19, a company in Japan knew how to take advantage of the situation and suggested married people take a break from their partners in the apartments that you rent on a temporary basis.

Home confinement recommendations are causing couples to spend much more time together than they are used to and increasing conflicts over the sharing of household chores or because of noisy work video conferences. “

“Check with us before you think about divorcing coronavirus“says Kasoku – a firm based in Tokyo– to their clients, offering their fully furnished Airbnb-type units as “temporary shelters” so that people “escape” from their families, whether for work or simply to obtain some peace and tranquility.

Kasoku offers apartments Priced at ¥ 4,400, about $ 40 a day.

Spokesman Kosuke Amano said the company has had 20 clients since the campaign began on April 3. The service also comes with the offer of a free 30-minute divorce consultation with a legal officer. “Users of this service include a wife who said she ran away after a big fight with her husband, and a woman who said she wants time for herself as she is tired of taking care of her children who are at home all the time. day because of school closings, while her husband works remotely at home, “Amano said.

“We do not have solid data to show that divorce is on the rise, but the media reports that divorce rates are increasing in China and Russia after the blockades that led us to devise this service,” he added.