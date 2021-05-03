Rental companies buy used cars due to chip crisis

(Bloomberg) – Semiconductor shortages cut auto sector output so low that car rental companies are now turning to buying used cars at auctions.

This is uncharted territory for companies like Hertz Global Holdings Inc. and Enterprise Holdings Inc., which have made a profit by buying new vehicles in bulk at low prices, then renting them for up to a year, and finally selling them at auctions. They had previously bought a few used cars to respond to an unforeseen boom in demand, but rarely for their core fleets.

“You would never go to an auction to buy routine sedans and SUVs,” said Maryann Keller, an independent consultant who used to be on the board of directors of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group, which is now part of Hertz. “These are special circumstances. There is a shortage of cars ”.

Demand is driving up used car costs. The Manheim index, which measures prices at wholesale auctions, shows they are 52% higher than a year ago.

“We project records in the Manheim index through June, before demand softens enough to align with supply trends,” said Jonathan Smoke, chief economist at Cox Automotive, which owns Manheim, the nation’s largest used car auction. . “We anticipate that retail prices will continue to rise through the summer, as retail trends usually follow wholesale trends with a six-week lag.”

Despite the acquisition costs, the auto crisis is a boon for rental companies, which will likely make strong profits because they will rent every car they own at rates much higher than what they charged before the covid pandemic. But consumers will suffer if they want to rent a car for their vacation, Keller said.

Hertz is adding as many cars to its fleet as it can to support the rebound in travel, including used cars, spokeswoman Lauren Luster said in an email.

Read more

“The global shortage of microchips has affected the ability of the entire car rental industry to receive new vehicle orders as quickly as we would like,” said Luster. “Hertz is supplementing our fleet by purchasing low-mileage used vehicles through a variety of channels, including auctions, online auctions, dealerships.”

The same goes for Enterprise, the largest rental company in the country. Avis Budget Group Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Our vehicle procurement team is working hard to secure additional cars, both new and low-mileage used, through all channels to meet the continued increase in demand,” said Enterprise spokesperson Lisa Martini for email. “However, in general, the inventory of new and used cars is still low. Our teams will continue to do everything possible to support customers with their transportation needs. ”

The problem started a year ago, when the pandemic decimated travel. Rental companies sold hundreds of thousands of cars, said Neil Abrams, president of Abrams Consulting Group Inc., which works in the rental industry. Then travel began to pick up as semiconductor shortages impacted automotive production.

Original Note: Rental Companies Buy Up Used Cars as Microchip Crisis Gets Worse

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP