Renta Corporación joins the growing list of Spanish listed companies that pay dividends. The real estate company has decided to withdraw from the agenda of its next shareholders’ meeting the proposal of a complementary payment that would have amounted to 2.1 million euros. Some 0.064 gross euros per share that were in the air for almost two months, will not reach the investors’ pocket.

The board of directors of Renta Corporación defends this final decision as a movement more in line “with the rest of the actions it is taking to prioritize liquidity” At this point, the real estate company alludes to “the diversification of its financing sources and the exhaustive monitoring of cash outflows,” according to the statement sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

In this line, the company ensures that it is “postponing all those [salidas de caja] that are not essential for the development of the activity ”of the group. Furthermore, it is insisted that the council “Remains committed to paying a dividend to shareholders”, so that it shows its intention to “reevaluate the situation to proceed with the reinstatement of the dividend, whenever circumstances allow it.”

With way back

Renta Corporación shareholders They already received a dividend of 0.0365 euros per share on November 15, up to a total of 1.2 million euros, however, “from a perspective of financial prudence”, it has been preferred to dedicate the amount announced for a complementary payment that did not yet have an official distribution date to offset negative results from previous years. In total, this item will amount to 16.57 million euros.

This will be the proposal that the ‘brick company’ council will take to your next shareholders meeting, which has been agreed to convene for June 16. The company “discourages physical or face-to-face assistance”, but it plans to hold a dual celebration in person and online. Depending on how the epidemic situation evolves, it could be held only remotely, as provided by the recently approved regulations by the Spanish Council of Ministers.

The assembly should have been held on April 22, but on March 19 the company announced its undated suspension due to the Covid-19 epidemic and the state of alarm decreed to try to stop its expansion. That was when it was announced that the proposal for the application of the result was in the air, which was finally resolved this Wednesday with the cancellation of the payment that was in the air.

