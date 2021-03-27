Renta 4 will pay a dividend charged to the 2020 accounts on April 6

Related news

Rent 4 Bank will pay dividend on April 6. This was approved this Friday by the shareholders’ meeting held by the entity in accordance with the proposal presented by its board of directors.

The dividend will amount to € 0.02297 gross for each of the shares of Renta 4 Bank. The last day to obtain securities of the entity entitled to receive this amount will be next March 30, according to the applicable calendar for these distributions in the Spanish stock market.

This distribution of profits charged to the accounts for fiscal year 2020 reaches the maximum amount of 15% of the winnings that for now the European Central Bank (ECB) has authorized. In this sense, Renta 4 already put on the table in February the possibility of approving a complementary dividend later as long as the supervisor opens his hand on this line.

The specialization of the entity chaired by Juan Carlos Ureta in the investment services business allowed it to save the year of the pandemic with stronger accounts than its peers in the sector focused on the commercial segment. Thus, 2020 ended with a net profit of 18.1 million euros, 1.7% more than in the previous year.

The shares of Renta 4 marked a price of 7.92 euros at their close this Friday. So far this year, they accumulate a revaluation very close to 12%.