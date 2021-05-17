Rent relief in New York also covers room and house renters

Last April the New York State Legislature heard the clamor of thousands of tenants with months of back rent, who demanded that the Government pay them their rents owed so as not to be evicted from their homes, and not end up on the street.

After a long campaign, promoted by community organizations, and in the hands of political leaders, such as Senator Brian Kavanagh, the green light was given to Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), that approved the use of $ 2.3 billion in federal funds and $ 100 million in state funds to pay rent owed to landlords for more than 1 million tenants, up to a maximum period of 12 months.

Responsibility for managing the program was assigned to the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA), and while that agency finalizes details to open the process of receiving aid applications in the coming weeks, it was learned that in addition to the tenants of apartments, those people who live in shared houses or even individual rooms, They can also request relief for the State to pay their rental debts.

This was explained by the lawyer Jennie Stephens-Romero, of the organization Make the Road NY (MRNY), who warned that the rent relief program is designed to help renters of any type of housing unit in New York State, who have been unable to pay their rent due to the COVID crisis, regardless of your immigration status.

If there is no contract in between, as in the case of renting many rooms in the city, where word arrangements are usually made, or payment receipts, the tenant must present an affidavit under penalty of perjury, certifying that he lives in the room for which he is claiming assistance. It should be noted that although the funds are to cover the debts of the tenants, the tenants will not receive these monies directly, but will be delivered to the landlords affected by the non-payment for the use of their properties, through their accounts banking.

You do not need to have a current contract

“The tenant of the room, like those of apartments and houses, do not necessarily have to have a current contract, they can show a payment receipt, school records, bank statements or a statement where they talk about where they live, and mention the value of the rent for each month and the months that you owe “, he explained attorney Stephen-Romero, noting that once the landlord accepts the payment from the State, he agrees not to evict the tenant for a year, and not to raise the cost of rent for the same period of time.

And although the lawyer stressed that those New Yorkers who live in rooms are covered by the moratorium on evictions, which prohibits them from being removed from their living spaces until next August, and they are also contemplated to benefit from the cancellation of the amount owed of their income, there are still many doubts, on the side of who will receive that money in those particular cases of sublease: if the person in charge of the contract or the owner of the property.

“They have not yet said whether that tenant debt in the case of the rooms would be paid to the sublease tenant or the property owner. I understand that there are many people who are in that situation, but the agency is using the word ‘owner or property owner’ when talking about the relief, ”said the Make the Road legal expert.

“We still have many doubts, and although we hope to have more answers soon, on the subject of sub-tenants who rent a room, what we already know clearly is that they can apply for this assistance to pay their rent debt, but, I insist, not we know if that money is going to go to the tenant who is renting them, or to the owner, “he added.

Concern among room tenants

Juan Vargas, 33, who before the pandemic worked as a ‘busboy’ in a Manhattan restaurant, is one of thousands of tenants living in rooms sublet by New York tenants who, renting part of their homes can cover the cost of monthly rent, which according to City averages range from $ 1760, if they are studies, up to $ 2,598 and more, if they are 3 bedroom units.

The Mexican assures that things with his landlord have been “Ant color”, Well, he owes her 8 months of back rent for a small room in a 2-bedroom apartment in Jackson Heights, Queens.

“The one who rents to me, every week he comes out to ask me to give him what I owe him, which is almost $ 6,000, and the truth is I understand it, because he has had to pay the full rent of the apartment to the landlord, assuming my debt. I have made him give birth to chayotes, but I hope they open the applications quickly so that he receives the money I owe, “said the immigrant, who fears that if his sublord does not receive benefits from the program, he will evict him. “If they didn’t pay him, but the owner of the building, that would be very serious, because it wouldn’t be of any use to me or him, and in that case he could get me out. “

Agustina Velez, A mother of two 13- and 6-year-old boys, who lives in a private home studio in Corona, Queens, also confesses to having “Jesus in her mouth”, fearing that if the tenant assistance program begins to set limits and bureaucratic requirements, she may end up homeless.

“We are charged $ 1,400 for living there with my children and my husband. It is a private house, but the problem is that the owner does not give a contract or anything, and although they have told me that we will be able to apply with a letter that he can write to us, he wants his money from the rents we owe, but neither he is very sure of writing the letter, because he says he does not know if that could harm him ”, says the Mexican mother. “So now what is most urgent is that they open the application process now to find out how we can fight for these aid and not end up evicted.”

Vélez, who has lived in New York for 15 years, confesses that in addition to the uncertainty in which she has lived with her family in recent months since both she and her husband lost their jobs, she feels bad about herself because I had never owed a single day’s rent before.

“I want the State to pay quickly those rents that we owe to take a burden off our shoulders. We owe like six months, but there are people who owe 10 months and even a year and one does not feel well like that, “said the mother of the family. “My fear is that the landlord will not accept to do the procedure and will end up evicting us, because if they take me out, what am I going to do on the street with two children. You feel worried, anguished, and very stressed, to the point that there are days that make me want to go out and not return, lose myself in limbo, but I also have faith in God that they will help us to catch up ”.

Attorney Jennie Stephens-Romero, who anticipated that organizations like hers, MRNY, are receiving training from OTDA In order to help delinquent tenants to process rental assistance, he said that state agency will not share information about applicants with federal authorities or with Immigration.

Agustina Vélez, mother of two children aged 13 and 6, urges that rent payment applications be opened quickly

He also explained that once the tenant begins the process to request the payment of their owed rents, the agency will contact the landlord, who will have 180 days to accept the payment of the funds, which may not exceed 125% of the average value of the rents in the city. If you accept them, you will not be able to evict the tenants.

They ask the State to speed up the process

Lucas Sanchez, deputy director of the organization New York Communities for Change, criticized the OTDA for not speeding up the process so that the more than 1.3 million tenants It is estimated that in the state of New York they owe rents, they can begin to apply, among them thousands who rent rooms, and demanded immediate actions.

“This agency has many people in suspense, and it is urgent that the State begins to distribute the funds, because the problem is that we are working with a deadline, because if at the end of September they have not distributed that federal money to the landlords, the State has to return it, leaving many tenants and landlords unprotected, “said the activist. “The problem is that the OTDA is very slow in its things and it is extremely worrying, because last year could happen, that there was $ 100 million in renter assistance funds, and they had to return more than half of the money to the federal government because it was not used.

Sánchez, who has also attended the training sessions that the OTDA is conducting these days on the program, said that another problem is that there is no clarity on many issues and questions that many tenants have.

“We came out with more questions and fewer answers and the applications are still not ready, when there are many people who are still unemployed and there are landlords who are owed thousands of dollars. They are saying that they will start late in age. Hopefully they will move, but in the meantime, the most important thing is that our immigrant community joins the tenant movement, ”commented the community leader.

Senator Brian Kavanagh, chairman of the Senate Housing Committee and promoter of the tenant rent assistance fund law, has been hopeful that this plan will help the majority of defaulters to stay in their rooms and apartments, and landlords to recover the income owed.

He also mentioned that unlike last year’s “Emergency Rent Relief Act”, which was not enough and was delivered in less than 50%, this fund is more generous and broader.

“The last program was held at the beginning of the pandemic and there was no good idea who would be eligible, and there was very limited money, around $ 100 million,” the senator said.

The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA), He warned that in the case of tenants who have rent in arrears for the rooms where they live, they must prove that they are subletting, either with a letter from the tenant or the owner.

The housing crisis in NY has left many people at risk of losing their homes

Regarding the complaints that they are operating very slowly, having not yet opened the application process, the OTDA defended itself.

“OTDA is working diligently toward launching the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to provide critical help to New Yorkers who need it most, and tenants can begin the process now, gathering materials, based on the information we are already providing on this. important program on our website ”, he assured Justin mason, a spokesperson for the agency. “We are looking forward to launching the program soon and anticipate making an announcement on when people will be able to apply in the near future.”

Emergency Rental Assistance Program Data

$ 2.300 million of funds were given by the federal government $ 100 million were put with state funds 1.3 million tenants are estimated to owe rent and can benefit End of May applications are expected to begin to be received The tenant requesting the aid must still be living in the housing unit on which you are requesting funds. The money owed will not be delivered to the tenant but directly to the landlord. 180 days the landlord has to accept or reject the funds. Those who do not have lease contracts may use payment receipts, service receipts, letters with their address and a statement under penalty of perjury that they live there for 12 months is the maximum rent payment that will be covered per apartment or rooms

Values ​​that will be taken into account to pay back rent

The fund will only pay up to 125% of the average rental value in the city $ 1,760 is the estimated cost of a studio $ 1,801 is the estimated cost of a 1 bedroom apartment $ 2,053 is the cost of a 2 bedroom apartment $ 2,598 is the average of rental cost of a 3-bedroom unit Regarding the amounts of the rooms and simple rooms in apartments, it is not yet known how they will estimate the average value

Where to find out more?