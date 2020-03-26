The suspension does not eliminate the responsibility for payment, since it must be distributed to the subsequent months. It will also apply to the payment of pawned goods.

The Baja California Congress approved the suspension of lease payments on homes and establishments, as well as in loans that pawnshops give, this during April and May, in the event of the Covid-19 coronavirus contingency.

“The judges of the Baja California Judiciary must observe these provisions and will promote, as the case may be, the solution of conflicts directly or supported by the Alternative Justice centers,” Congress said in a bulletin.

After the vote in favor of a transitional amendment to article 1986 of the Civil Code, during the following two months, it will not be considered non-compliance, the absence of rent payments for commercial premises, and housing.

In the same way with the pawn shops, which will not be able to award or take out the collateral for late payment, the suspension does not eliminate the responsibility of payment, however, it should be distributed to the following months.

The initiative that seeks to reduce the economic impact on the health contingency, was approved by a majority in the state Congress, including independent deputies of the Twenty-third State Legislature. (Ntx)