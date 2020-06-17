The coronavirus has caused a severe crisis in most Latin American countries because many families cannot cope with expenses as simple as paying the rent for the home. Paraguay will be weakened from the pandemic and will need several years to recover. Own Paraguayan Chamber of Real Estate Developers (Capadei) reported that rental prices will drop during these months because of the economic crisis.

Lower rents

Capadei president Raúl Constantino reported that the rental sector will suffer the effects of the economic crisis generated by the coronavirus pandemic. “In that sector I see a small problem and it will surely have an effect on people who eventually invested to do this type of business, which is the rental of commercial rooms, “he added for Monumental 1080 AM radio.

The rental sector is noticing the closure of premises that they were unable to open during the state of sanitary emergency. Many cannot cope with the payment and that worries the tenant sector. Constantino said that in the coming months he will see a drop in rental prices of premises. “Obviously, lSupply and demand are managed by the market, and there will be greater supply. It was already a segment that came under quite a lot of pressure with quite a supply, ”he said.

The rent of the homes has not been affected as much as the rent of the premises because a large part of the tenants did not choose the possibility of refinancing. Last March, the Executive Branch published the Emergency Law to help and strengthen the health system of coronavirus cases. This same Law decreed that no tenant can be evicted for not being able to pay the rent, as long as you pay 40% of the rent. As for the debts, they will have to be disbursed in a maximum period of six months.