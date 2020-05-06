The average price of housing for rent in the Community of Madrid experienced an increase of 0.6% in April and reached an average value of € 10.13 / m2 per month, according to data from the real estate portal fotocasa. This value is 14.2% above the Spanish average, which in April is € 7.29 / m2 per month.

“The rental market is growing strongly in Spain, both from the point of view of supply and demand. For this reason, prices are rising across the board in much of the country, although the year-on-year increases in many districts of Barcelona and Madrid stand out, which in some cases exceed 10 and up to 20%. The causes are several: the strong demand, the inability to buy a home by a large part of the population and the high returns that rent offers. But a change of mentality is also taking place in the Spanish in favor of this way of life that can be an opportunity for the sector if they know how to take advantage of it ”, explains Beatriz Toribio, head of Photo-house Studies.

16 municipalities raise the rental price

Of the 33 municipalities analyzed by fotocasa, in 16 of them the rental price increases, in 15 it falls and two remains. Regarding price growth, the 3.4% rise in Collado Villalba and San Sebastián de los Reyes and the -4.5% decrease in Tres Cantos stand out.

The municipality with the highest rental price in the Community of Madrid is Madrid, with an average price of € 11.68 / m2 per month and remains stable compared to the previous month. It is followed by Alcobendas (€ 10.60 / m2 per month) and Majadahonda (€ 10.36 / m2 per month).

The price increases in nine districts of Madrid

Of the 21 Madrid districts studied by fotocasa, in nine of them increases in the rental price were registered. The highest rise is in Moncloa, which increases the price by 3.3%. It is followed by San Blas, which increased by 1.6% and Tetuán and Usera, which rose by 1.3%.

As for the decreases, the Retiro district is the one that falls the most, specifically -5.8%, followed by Villa de Vallecas (-1.3%) and Vicálvaro (-1.2%). The Salamanca district is the most expensive district to rent a home. This month, it is priced at € 15.07 / m2 per month, followed by Centro (€ 14.89 / m2 per month) and Chamberí (€ 14.51 / m2 per month).

