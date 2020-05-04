Rent for sexual services for “submissive” women

A man posted an ad offering free rent in exchange for sexual services. This is how some unscrupulous play with the misfortune of those who cannot pay because of the quarantine. Inside Edition did some amazing research and put the guy on the spot.

Over the past month, a third of American tenants have been unable to pay the landlord, and last Friday, the May rent was past due.

Some people seem to be trying to capitalize on the situation, including a man offering a room for rent for free, but with some very clear terms attached.

Inside Edition found the man, who calls himself “Eddie,” offering a disturbing arrangement on Craigslist: “Room for rent to submissive woman.”

The ad goes on to say: “During these difficult times, COVID-19 has disrupted the lives of many… If you are a submissive woman (20-50) years old and are in the SM (Sadomasochism) lifestyle at a moderate to extreme level … And you feel like swapping session / playtime once a week instead of [pagar] rent, we should talk. ”

Inside Edition producer Alycia Powers responded to the ad by introducing herself as a potential tenant. He wrote saying that he wanted to try the “fix” first in a hotel room and gave him strange instructions that left no doubt as to his intentions.

“It tells me to let my hair down, to not wear jewelry and to use minimal makeup,” Powers said. “And after I find him in the room, I undress and put on a pair of stilettos that he got me.”

After connecting to a hidden camera, Powers drove to a Days Inn on Long Island, along with a team of producers strategically located throughout the parking lot. The landlord replied that he had already registered and asked him to meet him in his room.

For security precautions, Powers asked Eddie to first find her in his car. Moments later, the man pulled up next to her and the Inside Edition team sprang to light and identified.

When asked if he was trying to take advantage of women in the midst of the pandemic, Eddie replied, “No. She had the option to accept the offer ”and denied that the agreement was for sex.

Christina Nolan, the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont, was recently intercepted by Attorney General William Barr to investigate reports that some homeowners are requesting sex in exchange for rent.

“It is a despicable thing,” he said. “It will not be tolerated and it is not legal.”

Eddie later called to apologize, saying he was “really sorry” and that he was a “decent guy.”

What do you think of this type of arrangement?

Thanks for reading our Curiosities of the day note, we are waiting for you tomorrow with another incredible story!

