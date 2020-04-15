Renowned talent in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) was not and will not be present on the weekly Dynamite recordings.

According to Wrestling Inc portal, The first one that was not on the recordings this week was MJF, who posted a message on Twitter.

“I wish I could put my body on the line more for you. I really care a lot that they entertain themselves during their hour of need. Unfortunately, something horrible has happened to me and has gradually gotten worse. I can’t comment on what the problem is at the moment. “

I wish I could put my body on the line more for you guys. I truly care so much about you being entertained during your hour of need. Unfortunately something awful has happened to me and it has gradually gotten worse. I can’t comment on what the issue is at this time. https://t.co/1WoXSzPh7r – Maxwell Jacob Friedman ™ ️ (@The_MJF) April 13, 2020

THE YOUNG BUCKS WILL ALSO BE OUT

The fighter’s words are not clear, It is not known what MJF is referring to, but after this message, Tony Khan did not force his staff to attend the recordings.

Especially the renowned talent that comes from New York and California, two states that are a point of Covid infection 19.

Unlike WWE, who does call his fighters and employees in general to appear at the PPerformance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The same Wrestling Inc portal confirmed that The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, Nyla Rose, PAC, The Lucha Bros, SCU and Swole will not be on the recordings.

AUTHORITIES ATTENDED THE RECORDINGS OF ALL ELITE WRESTLING

Recall that AEW Dynamite is recorded every week in Georgia and Health officials attended QT Marshall’s gym to monitor.

And is that the relevant authorities wanted to know if the company of Tony Khan He complied with all the health regulations to carry out his activity.

So farOr, WWE and AEW keep their weekly shows with recordings and live events with no audience.

Despite this, The first confirmed case of coronavirus has already been presented in WWE on a staff member.