All of New York is in some phase of reopening; Gov. Andrew Cuomo has shifted his focus from reopening metrics to testing them in an effort to better target viral hotspots and identify new ones before they emerge New York City hopes to reach Phase II in early July; the mayor’s office has already released a comprehensive cookout plan to help provide restaurants with more temporary cook-out space. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says his state will enter Stage 2 on Monday, opening outdoor restaurants and shops in person. He lifted the order to stay home from March on Tuesday

NEW YORK – Some of the biggest names in luxury retail reopened their businesses along iconic Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Thursday, delaying their startups for a few days to remove plywood from shop windows affected by looting the last week.

Saks, Wempe, Tiffany & Co. and Louis Vuitton, within the Fifth Avenue Association District, are now open for sidewalk pickup and other services, joining Cartier and Valentino, who opened a day earlier. Several stores remain closed, worried about paying the rent while customer traffic remains low.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said earlier this week that he understood some stores did not find that Phase I, which the city entered on Monday, was the optimal time to open. He said many are looking for Phase II, which is when he says he believes “retail will really come to life in New York City.” Phase II gives the green light to in-person purchases with restrictions such as distance and face coverage mandates. It also opens al fresco dining, which hundreds of restaurants did when Long Island took the next step earlier this week. De Blasio says the city could arrive in early July.

At the same time, some stores seem to hesitate a bit, others are eager to get back into business, anticipating what is supposed to be a methodical emergency of coronavirus blockade. At least a dozen customers were seen browsing women’s clothing racks inside Mini-Max in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood on Wednesday.

Mutali Sing, owner of J&M Sneaker, stopped at his store door and encouraged customers to call ahead to pick them up on the sidewalk, but said he had trouble enforcing the policy. “Once they see that you are open, they think you are open as usual, like you can go in and navigate,” he said.

That is definitely not the case, says Governor Andrew Cuomo. He has relied on individual business owners to enforce the guidelines. Cuomo says what will make the reopening of New York work safely is doing it according to the book.

“This is not a reckless reopening,” the governor said earlier this week. “This is not opinion. This is not politics. This is data and science.”

With New York’s 10 regions in some phase of reopening, and some looking to enter Phase III in just a few days, Cuomo has shifted his team’s focus to focus on viral hotspots and identify new potential groups before they emerge.

On Tuesday, the state released a new dashboard that tracks the number of tests performed and the percentage of positive results in the 10 regions on a day-to-day basis. It also breaks those metrics down by county, helping the state focus on ongoing viral hotspots like the 10 recently identified in New York City.

According to that panel, 1.5 percent of the 27,639 people in New York City who tested Tuesday, reflecting the latest state data, were positive, although the Bronx and Queens had higher positivity rates. compared to the other districts. That compares to a 59 percent positivity rate at the peak of the crisis. Mayor Bill de Blasio still considers New York City to be in a moderate state of virus transmission with hundreds of new cases every day. He expects it to come down in the fall.

De Blasio has deployed mobile test trucks in the hardest hit communities, and the state has recently added nearly a dozen new test sites in those neighborhoods. More than 240 free trial sites are open in all five districts.

STATE OF THE REGIONS OF NEW YORK

It is too early to know whether state protests over the death of George Floyd, now entering a second week, have contributed to an increase in COVID cases. Cuomo has repeatedly urged protestors to take advantage of one of the more than 800 test sites available across the state.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also urged protestors to get tested. He did it himself a second time this week after attending a justice rally in his state over the weekend. New Jersey is slated to enter its Stage 2 on Monday, while Connecticut takes its next important steps just before Father’s Day weekend.

All reopens around the tri-state area occur amid a local fight against COVID-19 that has lasted more than 100 days. It may seem like a long time, especially to many residents who were or continue to be trapped primarily indoors. But it is also a sobering reminder of the short time it has taken to lose tens of thousands of lives. The tri-state area has confirmed nearly 41,000 virus deaths since New York reported its first on March 14. The actual figure is probably much higher.

Nationwide, more than 113,000 people have died from COVID-19. The United States passed a milestone of 2 million cases on Wednesday.