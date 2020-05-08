Renowned Hispanic animator from Georgia tests positive for coronavirus. After living this fearful disease firsthand, the communicator sent an important message to the Latino community. The COVID-19 does not discriminate age, race, sex, religion or social status. Luis Gabriel Núñez is an example of them.

Renowned Hispanic Hispanic Cheerleader positive for coronavirus. Those infected with COVID-19 continue to increase in Georgia and many of those affected are Hispanic.

As of noon on Thursday, those infected with coronaviruses in the state numbered more than 30,500, a figure that is growing rapidly over the days.

COVID-19 does not discriminate age, race, sex, religion or social status Luis Gabriel Núñez is an example of them.

The 36-year-old Honduran man who is CEO of Luis Gabriel Production tested positive last month and has been in quarantine since then.

His face is well known on social media and even on television as he is the marketing manager for Talpa, one of the most prestigious Latino supermarket chains in the Atlanta metropolitan area.

In interview with Hispanic World Núñez explained how this nightmare began for him and his family.

Luis Gabriel Núñez explained: “At the beginning of April I began to feel the first symptoms that were fever, and tiredness. After a couple of days a weakness that no longer allowed me to do my regular activities, I felt discomfort in my throat and the fever was every more frequent and stronger ”, this is how the communicator began his narrative.

“After 10 days I began to cough, a dry cough and I could no longer be lying on my back without being able to move sideways and it was getting worse, until I was unable to get out of bed, because my cough was stirring and I didn’t I could sit down to eat. I was short of air and enough oxygen was not reaching my body, so on April 18 I entered intensive care where I stayed 3 days and the rest in an observation room, “said Núñez.

Subsequently, the Central American began to show improvement and was sent home to rest and recover completely from the disease.

To this day, he was still in quarantine, but a new test is about to be done to determine if he is completely cured of the virus.

Núñez took advantage of the interview with this medium to urge the Latino community in the United States to take care of themselves and avoid unnecessary risks.

“It is hard to go through this situation. The most recommendable thing is to stay at home but they really have to go out, you have to abide by all the safety regulations of the health authorities, ”he stressed.

The coronavirus has even hit the immigration jail zone in Georgia hard.

Several of the counties with the highest death rates from coronavirus in the United States are located in southwestern Georgia, in a rural area where the Stewart Detention Center is located, one of the largest jails for immigrants in the country.

Filed Under: Coronavirus Positive Georgia Hispanic Cheerleader Recognized