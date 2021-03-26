Getty Images Renowned actress confesses that she should have slept with Ryan Seacrest

While talking about his regrets on the new E! from Lisa Vanderpump !, called “Overserved,” Tori Spelling confessed that she wishes she had taken the opportunity she had with Ryan Seacrest.

According to US Weekly, when Spelling was asked what celebrity he should have slept with and didn’t, Spelling replied, “Ryan Seacrest. That was when it started. I didn’t know, I was on 90210 and it was like ‘oh, I don’t care’. I would have been dating! “

When Jeff Lewis, who is also part of the series, joked that the actress “would not worry about the money” today, if she had stayed with Seacrest, Spelling replied: “I could be a Kardashian right now.”

That being said, Spelling had a tight window, as Seacrest only appeared briefly in the series. He made a cameo appearance during a 2000 episode of the show’s final season; During his debut, he appeared alongside Spelling and Matt Durning.

According to Marie Claire, although Seacrest has long been “secretive” about the status of their relationship, all signs point to his being single. Most recently, he was dating chef and businesswoman Shayna Taylor. The two parted ways in 2020.

More about “Overserved”

Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump is the latest reality series from E !.

When Vanderpump sat down with ET recently, he shared about the series: “We were cooking and decorating tables and we were having fun… and I just thought, ‘Wow, wouldn’t it be fun to do something to document all of this?’

The series does just that – it documents Lisa’s conversations with a variety of famous friends over a meal. According to the outlet, Lisa’s husband, Ken Todd, her daughter, Pandora, and her husband, Jason Sabo, appear in a handful of episodes.

“[La productora] He said, ‘Who would you like to have dinner with?’ This was the fun part, ”he shared. “You can literally say, ‘I want to meet that person. Communicate with them, see if they come to dinner ”.

Inheritance of spelling

In addition to talking about Seacrest on a recent episode of the show, Spelling was asked questions about the $ 800,000 inheritance he received from his late father, Aaron Spelling, when he passed away.

Lewis, according to US Weekly, said: “His father died. Obviously he had a huge, huge net worth. Although it sounds like a lot of money, it ended up being a very, very small amount based on what it was worth. What you inherited is public, right? So if her father was worth hundreds of millions of dollars, she inherited $ 800,000. “

Vanderpump then reflected that perhaps it was done as a favor. She said: “As a kind, compassionate, and hardworking woman, she might not be if she inherited hundreds of millions of dollars. You would not have the incentive ”.

Spelling responded, “I think I would always have had that drive. I am built like my dad. But what if he gave me that $ 50 million and if that $ 50 million would have changed the world? ”She said. “What if I’m the beast, scammer, entrepreneur that I am today but with that? … I guess we’ll never know.”

