Renovation for Tuchel and continuity of the project

05/31/2021 at 7:57 PM CEST

Joel gadea

After winning the Champions League, Chelsea will offer Tomas Tuchel the renewal of your contract. The German arrived in January and signed until 2022 and, now, according to ‘Goal’, he will extend his link with the blues until 2023. “We will talk tomorrow and look forward & rdquor; The former PSG coach acknowledged after lifting his ear last Saturday in Porto, that he must reach an agreement with the management of the English club, which wants to give continuity to the current project, which has already emerged as the winner.

New reinforcements

The activity in the offices of the new European champion has only just begun. Like Tuchel, Thiago silva He would also renew his contract until 2023, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian, formerly of PSG, ends his contract on June 30 and has had a great season, especially in the top games.

Beyond that, the German coach would have already asked the sports management of the ‘blues’, according to the ‘Telegraph’, a couple of reinforcements of high substance. First, to shore up the offensive plot, Chelsea would be interested in repeating Lukaku. The Belgian, who already played in London from 2011 to 2014, could be forced to leave Inter, given the difficult economic situation of the Milanese team. In band, the ‘blues’ could incorporate the Spanish international Adama Traoré, from ‘Wolves’. The season of the extreme of L’Hospitalet has not been the best in his team but, he fits to occupy one of the lanes of the usual scheme of Tuchel.